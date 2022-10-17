‘The Watcher’: espectadores de Netflix condenan el final “horrendo” de la nueva serie de misterio
“Oficialmente, el peor final que he visto”, escribió un espectador
La impactante historia real de ‘The Watcher’ de Netflix
Los espectadores de Netflix han condenado el final de la nueva serie Número 1 The Watcher.
Basada en una historia real, la serie de siete episodios trata sobre una pareja casada que se muda a una casa en Westfield, Nueva Jersey, y se encuentra siendo acosada por una figura siniestra conocida como The Watcher.
A continuación hay spoilers sobre el final de The Watcher...
En la serie, la pareja (interpretada por Naomi Watts y Bobby Cannavale) parece haber resuelto el misterio cuando Theodora (Noma Dumezweni), la detective privada que habían contratado, confiesa ser The Watcher.
Theodora afirma que ella había vivido en esa casa y que quería que ellos se mudaran para regresar. Sin embargo, esto se desacredita más tarde, ya que se revela que Theodora, enferma terminal, mintió y simplemente deseaba darle a la familia algún cierre antes de que ella muriera.
Por lo tanto, la serie termina con la mudanza de la pareja y el misterio de la identidad de The Watcher aún sin resolver, como lo es en la vida real.
Sin embargo, los espectadores de Netflix se han quejado de la falta de resolución en las redes sociales, y muchos califican el final de “decepcionante” y “sin sentido”.
“Si estás pensando en ver The Watcher en Netflix... NO LO HAGAS”, escribió una persona. “La serie sin sentido más decepcionante que he visto. Siete horas de mi vida que nunca recuperaré”.
“Acabo de terminar The Watcher en Netflix... qué serie sin sentido, sin sentido. No tenía absolutamente ningún sentido y el final fue horrible”, escribió otro.
“Si vas a empezar The Watcher en Netflix, no lo hagas. Oficialmente, el peor final que he visto”, se quejó alguien más.
“Si realmente quieres enojarte… Date un gusto con The Watcher en Netflix”, comentó otro espectador. “Qué rayos fue ese final… Tanta acumulación de tensión para NADA. Gran actuación pero no tan gran programa”.
“Acabo de ver The Watcher en Netflix … trama increíble, final horrendo”, alguien más simplemente escribió.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.