Daniel Radcliffe protagoniza el primer tráiler de ‘Weird Al Yankovic’

La estrella de ‘Harry Potter’ luce un pequeño bigote y una tupida peluca para el papel

Amanda Whiting
lunes 29 agosto 2022 17:43

Tráiler de ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Daniel Radcliffe luce un pequeño bigote, una peluca tupida y unos lentes de avaiador en el tráiler de la nueva película biográfica de Roku Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

En la película, Radcliffe interpreta al cantante estadounidense famoso por sus versiones paródicas de canciones populares, como el éxito de 1996 “Amish Paradise”, una parodia humorística del tema de Coolio “Gangasta's Paradise”.

Evan Rachel Wood, que interpreta a Madonna en la película, también aparece en el tráiler vestida con el vestuario de la época de “Material Girl” de la cantante. Lleva guantes negros sin dedos y una falda de tul blanco.

Según un comunicado de prensa, la película “no se guarda nada” y el tráiler adelanta escenas de adicción, así como un romance entre Madonna y Yankovic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story se estrenará el 8 de septiembre en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto. Estará disponible en Roku en noviembre.

La película también está protagonizada por Rainn Wilson y Quinta Brunson.

Yankovic, de 62 años, dijo previamente que está “absolutamente emocionado” de que Radcliffe lo interprete en la película, que se estrenará en el canal Roku.

“No tengo ninguna duda de que este es el papel por el que lo recordarán las generaciones futuras”, bromeó Yankovic.

Colin Davis, jefe de programación original de Roku, bromeó en el comunicado de prensa diciendo que “está claro que no hay suficientes películas biográficas sobre músicos famosos”, y añadió que su empresa está encantada de “arrojar luz sobre la historia increíblemente real y sin exagerar de Weird Al”.

