Netflix: todas las películas y series que saldrán de la plataforma en abril de 2022

Tic, tac: solo quedan unos cuantos días para verlas antes de que se vayan

Jacob Stolworthy
lunes 04 abril 2022 19:54

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Cada mes, Netflix elimina una variedad de películas sin alertar a sus usuarios.

Las películas y las series escondidas dentro de la biblioteca del servicio de streaming se eliminan casi todos los días.

Es entendible que uno no se dé cuenta de esto debido al hecho de que Netflix solo avisa si seleccionas el título.

Entre los títulos que salen este mes se encuentran Atonement de Joe Wright, la película Carlito’s Way de Brian De Palma, protagonizada por Al Pacino, y el clásico de Steven Spielberg Schindler’s List.

Sin embargo, hay que actuar rápido: solo quedan unos cuantos días para verlas antes de que se vayan (y la lista completa de todo lo que llega al servicio este mes se encuentra aquí).

Nota: ¡gracias a What's on Netflix por la ayuda con la lista!

Películas

1 de abril

Addams Family Values

Alleycats

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Girl: Grace Stirs Up

Annie (1982)

Arrival

Atonement

Baaria

Battle: Los Angeles

Bee Movie

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Beneath

Keira Knightley en ‘Atonement’, que ya no estará en Netflix

(Netflix)

The Borrowers

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy

The Bronze

Carlito’s Way

Clueless

Curve

Daddy’s Little Girls

Death Becomes Her

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax

Effie Gray

Elaan

Elsewhere

Empire State

Fighting

The Final Girls

Five Nights in Maine

Flight

The Flintstones

Flushed Away

The Green Mile

‘The Green Mile’ ya no estará en Netflix

(Netflix)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hitcher (2007)

Hope Springs

Hot Fuzz

Inside I’m Dancing

The Invention of Lying

Jagat

Jane Eyre (2011)

Katt Williams: American Hustle

Keith Lemon: The Film

Kicko & Super Speedo

Kidulthood

Kiss & Cry

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Land Before Time 2: Thee Great Valley Adventure

Liar Liar

Life 2.0

Loaded

‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ ya no estará en Netflix

(Paramount Pictures)

Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted

Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Calcos

Metro

Mighty Raju Rio Calling

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie

No Strings Attached

Outcast

People Places Things

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us

The Quick and the Dead

RL Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

Red Heat

Rise of the Guardians

Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot

Salaakhen

Scary Movie 3

Schindler’s List

‘Schindler’s List’ ya no estará en Netflix

(Netflix)

Shaun of the Dead

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Musical

Sixty Six

Sleepers

Step Brothers

Storks

The Strangers

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle

The Sweetest Thing

The Terminal

This Is the End

Thunderbirds

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Twister

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ ya no estará en Netflix

(Netflix)

Unbroken

White House Down

Wild Bill

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

Yanik Koza

2 de abril

We Love Moses

3 de abril

Tango

5 de abril

Dark Light

7 de abril

The Rest Of Us

8 de abril

The Lighthouse

‘The Lighthouse’ de Robert Eggers y estelarizada por Robert Pattinson ya no estará en Netflix

(Netflix)

9 de abril

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

House of the Witch

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

11 de abril

Shazam!

12 de abril

Macho

Pineapple Express

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

13 de abril

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation

14 de abril

Rust Creek

We Are Family

Jonathan Majors y Jimmie Fails en ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’

(Netflix)

15 de abril

Asoka

Babylon (1980)

Before the Summer

Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys

Bibi and Tina

Bibi and TTine 2

Bittersweet

Bollywood Calling

Boushkash

Congratulations

The Dealer

Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Fasel W Na’oud

Four Minutes

From A to B

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

The International Player

Jhankaar Beats

Lembi 8 Giga

Mumbai Matinee

One 2 Ka 4

The Promise

La película de DC ‘Shazam!’ ya no estará en Netflix

(Netflix)

Rainbow Jelly

Shabd

She Made Me a Criminal

Shortcut Safari

The Wedding Day

16 de abril

Crawl

Last Christmas

Luce

Time Trap

17 de abril

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

18 de abril

Light in the Dark

Official Secrets

19 de abril

A Plastic Ocean

KO One

My Dear Boy

‘Time Trap’ dejará de estar en Netflix este mes

(Netflix)

20 de abril

The Death of Stalin

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

21 de abril

The First Wives Club

22 de abril

Jackie

The Set Up

25 de abril

Head Full of Honey

26 de abril

Clean with Passion for Now

27 de abril

5Gang

The Lift Boy

Mar de Plastico

La película de Pablo Larraín, ‘Jackie’, estelarizada por Natalie Portman, ya no estará en Netflix

28 de abril

Jumping Girl

President

What in the World Happened?

Series

1 de abril

Clarence

Fangbone

One-Punch Man

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokemon: Indigo League

Steven Universe

2 de abril

Aliens

Carlo & Malik

5 de abril

The Investigator: A British Crime Story

18 de abril

The Chalet

