Premios Oscar 2023: la lista de todos los nominados
La cinta Everything Everywhere All At Once cuenta con 11 candidaturas, mientras que Im Westen nichts Neues y The Banshees of Inisherin aspiran a nueve galardones de la Academia cada una
La madrugada del 13 al 14 de marzo, se darán a conocer quiénes serán los grandes ganadores de la Edición 95ª de los Premios Oscar. La gala estará a cargo del comediante estadounidense, Jimmy Kimmel, y los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams serán los encargados de leer los aspirantes a los premios más connotados de la Academia de Hollywood.
Entre las cintas que destacan están Everything Everywhere All At Once cuenta con 11 candidaturas, mientras que Im Westen nichts Neues (Sin novedad en el frente) y The Banshees of Inisherin aspiran a nueve galardones de la Academia cada una.
Las producciones nominadas a Mejor Película son Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness y Women Talking.
Cabe mencionar que, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio se perfila como la favorita en la categoría de Mejor Película de Animación; en competencia con Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, TurningRed, The Sea Beast y Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023:
Mejor Película
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Mejor Actor en un Papel Principal
Austin Butler en Elvis
Colin Farrell en The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser en The Whale
Paul Mescal en Aftersun
Bill Nighy en Living
Mejor Actriz en un Papel Principal
Mejor Actor en Papel Secundario
Brendan Gleeson en The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry en Causeway
Judd Hirsch en The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan en The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan en Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actriz en Papel Secundario
Angela Bassett en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau en The Whale
Kerry Condon en The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis en Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu en Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Película Animada
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Cortometraje Animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseThe Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Cinematografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor Director
Todd Field por Tár
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh por The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund por Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg por The Fabelmans
DocumentalAll That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Cortometraje DocumentalThe Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Edición de PelículaThe Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Película InternationalAlemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Belgca, Close
Polonia, EO
Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
Cortometraje de Acción RealAn Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Maquillaje y PeinadoAll Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Música (Canción Original)Applause por Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand por Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu por RRR
This Is a Life por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Música (Partitura Original)All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Diseño de ProducciónAll Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
SonidoAll Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Escritura (Guión Adaptado)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Escritura (Guión Original)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Efectos Visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick