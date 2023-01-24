Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

La madrugada del 13 al 14 de marzo, se darán a conocer quiénes serán los grandes ganadores de la Edición 95ª de los Premios Oscar. La gala estará a cargo del comediante estadounidense, Jimmy Kimmel, y los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams serán los encargados de leer los aspirantes a los premios más connotados de la Academia de Hollywood.

Entre las cintas que destacan están Everything Everywhere All At Once cuenta con 11 candidaturas, mientras que Im Westen nichts Neues (Sin novedad en el frente) y The Banshees of Inisherin aspiran a nueve galardones de la Academia cada una.

Las producciones nominadas a Mejor Película son Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness y Women Talking.

Cabe mencionar que, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio se perfila como la favorita en la categoría de Mejor Película de Animación; en competencia con Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, TurningRed, The Sea Beast y Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023:

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor Actor en un Papel Principal

Austin Butler en Elvis

Colin Farrell en The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser en The Whale

Paul Mescal en Aftersun

Bill Nighy en Living

Mejor Actriz en un Papel Principal

Mejor Actor en Papel Secundario

Brendan Gleeson en The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry en Causeway

Judd Hirsch en The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan en The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan en Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actriz en Papel Secundario

Angela Bassett en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau en The Whale

Kerry Condon en The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis en Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu en Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Cortometraje Animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseThe Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cinematografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejor Director

Todd Field por Tár

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh por The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund por Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg por The Fabelmans

DocumentalAll That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Cortometraje DocumentalThe Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Edición de PelículaThe Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Película InternationalAlemania, All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Belgca, Close

Polonia, EO

Irlanda, The Quiet Girl

Cortometraje de Acción RealAn Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Maquillaje y PeinadoAll Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Música (Canción Original)Applause por Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand por Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu por RRR

This Is a Life por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Música (Partitura Original)All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Diseño de ProducciónAll Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

SonidoAll Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Escritura (Guión Adaptado)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Escritura (Guión Original)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Efectos Visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick