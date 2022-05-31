Disney lanza el primer tráiler de la nueva versión de ‘Pinocchio’ protagonizada por Tom Hanks

“Luz de estrella, estrella brillante, primera estrella que veo esta noche”

Tom Murray
martes 31 mayo 2022 18:45

Tráiler de Pinocchio

Disney lanzó el primer tráiler de su próximo remake live-action de Pinocchio protagonizado por Tom Hanks.

La película se estrenará directamente en Disney+ como parte del Disney+ Day, el 8 de septiembre.

Está dirigida por Robert Zemeckis, quien trabajo anteriormente con Hanks en Forrest Gump. Hank interpreta al creador de Pinocchio, Geppetto, el carpintero.

Mientras tanto, Benjamin Evan Aisnworth hace el papel de la marioneta homónima que cobra vida, mientras que Cynthia Erivo es el Hada Azul y Joseph Gordon-Levitt es Jiminy Cricket. Keegan Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco y Luke Evans también aparecen.

“Luz de estrella, estrella brillante, primera estrella que veo esta noche”, dice Gepetto en el adelanto, recitando la famosa oración de la película original. “Desearía poder, desearía lograr tener el deseo que deseo esta noche”.

