Charlbi Dean: la estrella de ‘Triangle of Sadness’ muere a los 32 años por una “inesperada enfermedad”

La actriz y modelo sudafricano aparece junto a Woody Harrelson y Harris Dickinson en la próxima comedia ganadora de la Palma de Oro

Inga Parkel
miércoles 31 agosto 2022 18:44

Woody Harrelson como el capitán Thomas Smith en el primer vistazo a ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Murió la actriz y modelo sudafricana Charlbi Dean a los 32 años.

Dean murió el lunes (29 de agosto) en la ciudad de Nueva York de una enfermedad repentina e inesperada.

Su muerte fue confirmada por Deadline.

Dean es mejor conocida por su papel recurrente como Syonide en la serie Black Lightning de DC Comics de CW.

Sin embargo, de manera reciente, protagonizó la próxima película del director Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness, junto a Woody Harrelson y Harris Dickinson, siendo esta su primera película importante.

Ella coprotagonizó la sátira como la modelo Yaya, una de las sobrevivientes de un crucero hundido que queda varada en una isla.

Si bien está programado para su estreno en cines el 7 de octubre en los EE.UU., Triangle of Sadness ya ganó la Palma de Oro en el Festival de Cine de Cannes de este año.

Charlbi Dean

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images))

También es una selección oficial del Festival de Cine de Toronto de 2022, así como del Festival de Cine de Nueva York de 2022.

Dean hizo su debut actoral en la película sudafricana Spud de 2010 y también apareció en su secuela de 2013.

Más tarde pasó a trabajar en las películas de la década de 2010 Blood in the Water, Don’t Sleep, An Interview with God y Porthole.

Durante su carrera como modelo, apareció en las ediciones sudafricanas de GQ en diciembre de 2008 y Elle en julio de 2010.

Aún no hay información adicional disponible sobre su muerte.

