‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ revela su tráiler más largo hasta ahora, con primer vistazo a Sauron
El tráiler de tres minutos de duración se presentó en la Comic-Con en San Diego
Tráiler de ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, la nueva y colosal serie de fantasía basada en las novelas de JRR Tolkien, reveló su tráiler más largo hasta el momento.
El vistazo de tres minutos a la nueva serie de Amazon, que supuestamente costó US$1 mil millones, se difundió el viernes 22 de julio) durante un panel Comic-Con en San Diego moderado por Stephen Colbert.
Mientras que los teasers y tráilers anteriores ofrecieron al público un vistazo del mundo de la serie, la cual se desarrolla en la Tierra Media, el tráiler más reciente insinúa las historias, incluido un primer vistazo a su villano.
Sauron, el antagonista titular de las novelas de Lord of the Rings de Tolkien, es el foco del nuevo clip, que comienza con la Tierra Media en tiempos de paz. “Pero el mal no duerme”, se nos dice en voz en off, “espera”.
Solo las manos del señor oscuro son visibles en el tráiler.
El jueves, se lanzó un tráiler más corto que incluía música de la trilogía cinematográfica de Peter Jackson. The Rings of Power se desarrolla miles de años antes de los eventos en las películas de Jackson, protagonizadas por Elijah Wood.
La nueva serie está en desarrollo desde 2017, cuando Amazon compró los derechos del programa por US$250 millones.
The Rings of Power estará protagonizada por Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Joseph Mawle, Lenny Henry y Peter Mullan.
