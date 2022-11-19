Versión: Benzema se lesionó y se perdería el Mundial
Karim Benzema se habría lesionado durante un entrenamiento de Francia en Qatar y se da por hecho que se perderá el estreno de los reinantes campeones contra Australia en la Copa Mundial, y quizás todo el torneo
Karim Benzema se habría lesionado el sábado durante un entrenamiento de Francia en Qatar y se da por hecho que se perderá el estreno de los reinantes campeones contra Australia en la Copa Mundial, y quizás todo el torneo.
Según el diario deportivo L’Equipe, el delantero de 34 años — último ganador del Balón de Oro “se perderá por lo menos el primer duelo" de Francia, con el riesgo de quedar descartado definitivamente.
L'Equipe detalló que Benzema “sintió un agudo dolor” en el muslo izquierdo durante un entrenamiento.
Francia debuta contra Australia el martes por el Grupo D. Dinamarca y Túnez serán sus otros rivales.
