Uruguay se empantana en un 0-0 con Corea del Sur

Uruguayos y surcoreanos animaron un partido de mucha velocidad y dominio compartido hasta el silbato final

Juan Zamorano
jueves 24 noviembre 2022 16:03

Uruguay se empantana en un 0-0 con Corea del Sur

Uruguay no pudo encontrar la senda del gol y se tuvo que conformar el jueves con un empate 0-0 ante Corea del Sur en su estreno en la Copa el Mundo.

Diego Godín al final del primer tiempo y Federico Valverde en la agonía del encuentro tuvieron las ocasiones más claras de la Celeste, pero sus remates se estrellaron en los palos.

Uruguayos y surcoreanos animaron un partido de mucha velocidad y dominio compartido hasta el silbato final. Son Heung-min, la figura y capitán de Corea del Sur, también tuvo una clara oportunidad a poco de la conclusión en un remate que se fue ligeramente desviado.

Luis Suárez, quien disputa su cuarto Mundial seguido con Uruguay, nunca entró en ebullición. Darwin Núñez, el otro atacante en el once titular celeste, tampoco puedo gritar su primer tanto en su debut en la cita mundilista.

Ambas selecciones suman un punto en el Grupo H, donde más tarde se medían Portugal y Ghana.

