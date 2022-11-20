Timberwolves suman 3 victorias seguidas, vencen a los 76ers

Los Timberwolves de Minnesota sobreviven a un susto cerca del final para sumar su tercer triunfo consecutivo al vencer por 112-109 a unos diezmados 76ers de Filadelfia

AP Noticias
domingo 20 noviembre 2022 03:38
TIMBERWOLVES-76ERS
TIMBERWOLVES-76ERS
(AP)

Anthony Edwards sumó 25 puntos, D'Angelo Russell agregó 19 y los Timberwolves de Minnesota sobrevivieron a un susto cerca del final para sumar su tercer triunfo consecutivo al vencer por 112-109 a unos diezmados 76ers de Filadelfia el sábado.

Los Sixers han tenido que jugar dos semanas sin James Harden, quien ha estado fuera por una tensión en el pie derecho y el base titular Tyrese Maxey ingresó a la lista de lesionados el viernes tras fracturarse el pie izquierdo.

Ambos jugadores habían promediado 20 puntos o más esta campaña por lo que Joel Embiid tendrá que cargar con la presión en una alineación que incluye a Danuel House Jr., De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton y Georges Niang.

Embiid terminó con 32 unidades y nueve rebotes. Milton firmó 27 puntos y Melton 19.

Sin dos de sus máximos anotadores, los Timberwolves aprovecharon al inicio y se abalanzaron sobre los Sixers para extender su racha de triunfos a tres juegos de visita. Vencieron a Cleveland y Orlando para llegar a estar con marca de .500 y foja de 8-8.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in