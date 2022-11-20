Timberwolves suman 3 victorias seguidas, vencen a los 76ers
Los Timberwolves de Minnesota sobreviven a un susto cerca del final para sumar su tercer triunfo consecutivo al vencer por 112-109 a unos diezmados 76ers de Filadelfia
Anthony Edwards sumó 25 puntos, D'Angelo Russell agregó 19 y los Timberwolves de Minnesota sobrevivieron a un susto cerca del final para sumar su tercer triunfo consecutivo al vencer por 112-109 a unos diezmados 76ers de Filadelfia el sábado.
Los Sixers han tenido que jugar dos semanas sin James Harden, quien ha estado fuera por una tensión en el pie derecho y el base titular Tyrese Maxey ingresó a la lista de lesionados el viernes tras fracturarse el pie izquierdo.
Ambos jugadores habían promediado 20 puntos o más esta campaña por lo que Joel Embiid tendrá que cargar con la presión en una alineación que incluye a Danuel House Jr., De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton y Georges Niang.
Embiid terminó con 32 unidades y nueve rebotes. Milton firmó 27 puntos y Melton 19.
Sin dos de sus máximos anotadores, los Timberwolves aprovecharon al inicio y se abalanzaron sobre los Sixers para extender su racha de triunfos a tres juegos de visita. Vencieron a Cleveland y Orlando para llegar a estar con marca de .500 y foja de 8-8.
