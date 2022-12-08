Timberwolves se sostienen y vencen por 121-115 a Pacers

Los Timberwolves de Minnesota se sostienen para vencer por 121-115 a los Pacers de Indiana

AP Noticias
jueves 08 diciembre 2022 03:55
PACERS-TIMBERWOLVES
PACERS-TIMBERWOLVES
(AP)

D'Angelo Russell encestó 15 de 28 puntos en el cuarto periodo, Anthony Edwards anotó 26 unidades y los Timberwolves de Minnesota se sostuvieron para vencer el miércoles por 121-115 a los Pacers de Indiana.

Rudy Gobert agregó 16 tantos y 20 rebotes por Minnesota, que dejó ir una ventaja de 23 puntos y tuvo que recuperarse de un déficit de ocho unidades. Los Timberwolves ganaron por segunda ocasión en seis duelos.

Buddy Hield sumó 26 puntos, atinando 7 de 11 triples por Indiana, que ha perdido cuatro de cinco y no pudo ganar tras su victoria en lunes en Golden State.

Jordan McLaughlin empató el encuentro a 90 por Minnesota con un tiro a la distancia en la bocina para terminar el tercer periodo. Russell lideró el camino y los Timberwolves recuperaron la ventaja a nueve, pero tuvieron que contener otro intento de dar la vuelta de Indiana.

Myles Turner, que terminó con 23 tantos por los Pacers, encestó un par de triples para empatar a 115 a 50,5 segundos del final.

Relacionados

Gobert recibió una falta y anotó sus dos tiros libres y que dio seguimiento con un bloqueo en la canasta al tiro de Hield cuando quedaban nueve segundos. Edwards agregó otro par de tiros libres para sentenciar el encuentro.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in