Timberwolves se sostienen y vencen por 121-115 a Pacers
Los Timberwolves de Minnesota se sostienen para vencer por 121-115 a los Pacers de Indiana
D'Angelo Russell encestó 15 de 28 puntos en el cuarto periodo, Anthony Edwards anotó 26 unidades y los Timberwolves de Minnesota se sostuvieron para vencer el miércoles por 121-115 a los Pacers de Indiana.
Rudy Gobert agregó 16 tantos y 20 rebotes por Minnesota, que dejó ir una ventaja de 23 puntos y tuvo que recuperarse de un déficit de ocho unidades. Los Timberwolves ganaron por segunda ocasión en seis duelos.
Buddy Hield sumó 26 puntos, atinando 7 de 11 triples por Indiana, que ha perdido cuatro de cinco y no pudo ganar tras su victoria en lunes en Golden State.
Jordan McLaughlin empató el encuentro a 90 por Minnesota con un tiro a la distancia en la bocina para terminar el tercer periodo. Russell lideró el camino y los Timberwolves recuperaron la ventaja a nueve, pero tuvieron que contener otro intento de dar la vuelta de Indiana.
Myles Turner, que terminó con 23 tantos por los Pacers, encestó un par de triples para empatar a 115 a 50,5 segundos del final.
Gobert recibió una falta y anotó sus dos tiros libres y que dio seguimiento con un bloqueo en la canasta al tiro de Hield cuando quedaban nueve segundos. Edwards agregó otro par de tiros libres para sentenciar el encuentro.
