Timberwolves ligan su cuarto triunfo, superan al Heat
Los Timberwolves de Minnesota superan por 105-101 al Heat de Miami y ligan su cuarta victoria
Karl-Anthony Towns tuvo 25 puntos y Anthony Edwards sumó 10 de sus 22 tantos en el tercer periodo para que los Timberwolves de Minnesota superaran por 105-101 al Heat de Miami el lunes.
Contando con sólo ocho jugadores debido a lesiones y descanso en el segundo duelo en noches consecutivas, Miami llegó a tener ventaja de 15 en la primera mitad antes de que Edwards encendiera el tercer periodo y Minnesota comenzó a encestar triples para borrar el déficit.
Jaden McDaniels agregó 18 puntos por los Timberwolves y Jordan McLaughlin firmó un máximo de carrera de cuatro triples, tres en el tercer cuarto, para que Minnesota consiguiera su cuarto triunfo consecutivo.
Kyle Lowry lideró al Heat con 21 unidades y Max Strus tuvo 19. Bam Adebayo, quien disputó duelos en noches consecutivas a pesar de tener una lesión de rodilla, terminó con 17 puntos y 14 rebotes por Miami, que ha perdido cuatro seguidos.
Jimmy Butler se perdió su tercer encuentro consecutivo con una lesión de rodilla y el Heat tampoco contó con Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson y Gabe Vincent.
