Tatum aporta 37 puntos en triunfo de Celtics sobre Mavs

Jayson Tatum se destapa con 37 puntos y 13 rebotes y Jaylen Brown le sigue con 31 unidades el miércoles por la noche para ayudar al mejor equipo de la NBA, los Celtics de Boston, a reponerse de una rara derrota y vencer 125-112 a los Mavericks de Dallas

AP Noticias
jueves 24 noviembre 2022 03:51
Jayson Tatum se destapó con 37 puntos y 13 rebotes y Jaylen Brown le siguió con 31 unidades el miércoles para ayudar al mejor equipo de la NBA, los Celtics de Boston a reponerse de una inusual derrota y vencer 125-112 a los Mavericks de Dallas.

Los Celtics, que lideran la liga con 14 victorias, habían ganado nueve juegos consecutivos antes de caer con los Bulls el lunes.

Luka Doncic anotó 42 puntos por los Mavericks, que habían superado a Boston cuatro veces seguidas. Tres de esas victorias llegaron con un triple en los segundos finales y dos de ellas fueron sin tiempo restante en el reloj.

Pero Doncic no fue capaz de mantener este juego cerrado.

Los Celtics llegaron a tener ventaja de hasta 27 puntos en al tercer cuarto antes de que Dallas anotara 13 de los siguientes 15 puntos. Los Mavericks se acercaron a nueve, 104-95 con cerca de 3:30 minutos por jugar, y el marcador era de 117-107 cuando se convirtió en un juego de uno a uno. Y Tatum superó a Doncic en cada oportunidad.

