Tatum anota 30 puntos y Celtics se imponen 122-104 a Kings

Jayson Tatum anota 30 puntos y los Celtics de Boston, el club con la mejor foja en la campaña, se imponen 122-104 a los Kings de Sacramento

Associated Press
sábado 26 noviembre 2022 04:23
(AP)

Jayson Tatum anotó 30 puntos y los Celtics de Boston, el club con la mejor foja en la campaña, se impusieron el viernes 122-104 a los Kings de Sacramento.

Jaylen Brown aportó 25 unidades y Derrick White 16 para Boston (15-4), que logró su 11ma victoria en 12 encuentros.

El dominicano Al Horford terminó con 13 tantos y Tatum con ocho tableros.

De’Aaron Fox fue el mejor atacante de Sacramento con 20 puntos. Domantas Sabonis consiguió 18 unidades y 10 rebotes, y Davion Mitchell terminó con 13 tantos.

Después de una racha de siete victorias, los Kings han perdido dos encuentros consecutivos.

Relacionados

En el enfrentamiento entre los dos mejores equipos de la liga en noviembre, los Celtics sacaron ventaja de 16 puntos a principios del segundo cuarto.

Los Kings, que tienen la mejor ofensiva de la liga, se enracharon y se acercaron a 64-62 antes del medio tiempo.

Por los Celtics, el dominicano Horford jugó 28minutos, anotó 25 y terminó con 4 tableros y 5 asistencias.

