Suspenden 1 juego a Klopp tras expulsión ante el City

El técnico Jurgen Klopp recibe una suspensión de un partido por su expulsión durante la victoria del Liverpool sobre el Manchester City el mes pasado

AP Noticias
viernes 11 noviembre 2022 19:29
LIVERPOOL-KLOPP
(AP)

El técnico Jurgen Klopp recibió una suspensión de un partido por su expulsión durante la victoria del Liverpool sobre el Manchester City el mes pasado.

La Asociación Inglesa de Fútbol (FA) apeló con éxito la decisión de sólo multar a Klopp por su exabrupto con un árbitro en el partido de la Liga Premier en Anfield.

Klopp había recibido inicialmente una multa de 30.000 libras de parte de una comisión reguladora independiente por su conducta del 16 de octubre.

La FA consideró que eso era demasiado indulgente y una junta de apelación independiente suspendió el viernes a Klopp con efecto inmediato.

Klopp también recibió una advertencia sobre su conducta en partidos futuros.

El Liverpool juega el sábado contra el Southampton en Anfield.

