Sin sus estrellas, Raptors vence 115-111 a los Pistons
Sin sus estrellas los Raptors de Toronto ponen fin a su racha de tres derrotas al vencer por 115-111 a los Pistons de Detroit
Dalano Banton sumó 27 puntos y Chris Boucher agregó 20 para que unos diezmados Raptors de Toronto pusieran fin a la racha de tres derrotas al vencer el lunes por 115-111 a los Pistons de Detroit.
O.G. Anunoby agregó 19 tantos y siete rebotes por Toronto, que jugó son Fred VanVleet (enfermedad), Pascal Siakam (tensión abdominal) y Gary Trent (cadera).
El novato Jaden Ivey sumó 21 por Detroit, que perdió su cuarto encuentro consecutivo. Bojan Bogdanovic agregó 18.
Detroit llegó a estar 14 puntos abajo antes de que Hamadou Diallo encestara dos tiros libres a 7:37 minutos del final para acercarse 94-93. Banton anotó un triple y Toronto se fue arriba por seis unidades cuando faltaban 4:54 minutos. Isaiah Livers tuvo otro tiro de tres para acercarse a Detroit 103-100.
Pero los Pistons perdieron un balón clave —el 19mo del día— y fallaron su 12mo tiro libre, para detener la voltereta.
Los Raptors se fueron al descanso arriba 58-51 gracias las 14 unidades de Banton y 13 de Boucher. Toronto anotó los siete primeros puntos del tercer cuarto e iniciaron el cuarto periodo arriba 88-77 gracias a que los Pistons fallaron 10 tiros libres.
