Simons anota 45 puntos y lidera a Portland ante Utah

Anfernee Simons anota 45 puntos, su mejor marca personal, y bloquea un posible triple a 4,6 segundos del final para liderar a los Trail Blazers de Portland a una victoria por 116-111 sobre el Jazz de Utah

Associated Press
domingo 04 diciembre 2022 05:30
TRAIL BLAZERS-JAZZ
TRAIL BLAZERS-JAZZ
(AP)

Anfernee Simons anotó 45 puntos, su mejor marca personal, y bloqueó un posible triple a 4,6 segundos del final para liderar a los Trail Blazers de Portland a una victoria el sábado por 116-111 sobre el Jazz de Utah.

El Jazz ganaba 111-110 tras una canasta de Kelly Olynyk y tuvo la oportunidad de empatar a 114, pero Simons arrebató el balón a Jordan Clarkson cuando intentaba tirar un triple desde la derecha.

Los Trail Blazers habían perdido siete de sus últimos ocho juegos antes de ganar este emocionante encuentro. Damian Lillard se perdió su séptimo partido en fila por una lesión en la pantorrilla derecha.

Jerami Grant anotó 13 de sus 33 puntos para Portland en el últiumo cuarto, cuando el Jazz abrumó a Simons. Jusuf Nurkic añadió 15 puntos y 14 rebotes y Trendon Watford también atrapó 14 rebotes, su mejor marca.

Clarkson terminó con 24 puntos y Lauri Markkanen añadió 21 para el Jazz, pero perdió dos balones en los últimos 35,7 segundos. Collin Sexton añadió 19 puntos y Jarred Vanderbilt otros 16 para Utah.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in