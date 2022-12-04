Simons anota 45 puntos y lidera a Portland ante Utah
Anfernee Simons anota 45 puntos, su mejor marca personal, y bloquea un posible triple a 4,6 segundos del final para liderar a los Trail Blazers de Portland a una victoria por 116-111 sobre el Jazz de Utah
Anfernee Simons anotó 45 puntos, su mejor marca personal, y bloqueó un posible triple a 4,6 segundos del final para liderar a los Trail Blazers de Portland a una victoria el sábado por 116-111 sobre el Jazz de Utah.
El Jazz ganaba 111-110 tras una canasta de Kelly Olynyk y tuvo la oportunidad de empatar a 114, pero Simons arrebató el balón a Jordan Clarkson cuando intentaba tirar un triple desde la derecha.
Los Trail Blazers habían perdido siete de sus últimos ocho juegos antes de ganar este emocionante encuentro. Damian Lillard se perdió su séptimo partido en fila por una lesión en la pantorrilla derecha.
Jerami Grant anotó 13 de sus 33 puntos para Portland en el últiumo cuarto, cuando el Jazz abrumó a Simons. Jusuf Nurkic añadió 15 puntos y 14 rebotes y Trendon Watford también atrapó 14 rebotes, su mejor marca.
Clarkson terminó con 24 puntos y Lauri Markkanen añadió 21 para el Jazz, pero perdió dos balones en los últimos 35,7 segundos. Collin Sexton añadió 19 puntos y Jarred Vanderbilt otros 16 para Utah.
