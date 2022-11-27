Rockets superan al Thunder, ganan en noches consecutivas

Los Rockets de Houston superan por 118-105 al Thunder de Oklahoma City y suman triunfos en noches consecutivas por primera vez desde que superaron a Portland el 25 y 26 de marzo

AP Noticias
domingo 27 noviembre 2022 03:49
THUNDER-ROCKETS
THUNDER-ROCKETS
(AP)

Jalen Green sumó 28 puntos y un máximo de carrera de nueve asistencias. Alperen Sengun añadió 21 unidades, un máximo de carrera de 18 rebotes, así como siete asistencias y los Rockets de Houston superaron el sábado por 118-105 al Thunder de Oklahoma City,

El novato Jabari Smith Jr. firmó su tercer doble-doble con 15 tantos y 13 rebotes por los Rockets, que han ganado duelos en noches consecutivas por primera vez desde que superaron a Portland el 25 y 26 de marzo.

Smith es el 12mo jugador con 19 años o menos que tiene tres dobles-dobles en sus primeros 18 encuentros. Smith llegó a 100 rebotes defensivos en su carrera en el primer periodo.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 32 puntos por el Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander encestó 13 de los primeros 22 tantos del Thunder y tiene 30 o más puntos en cuatro duelos seguidos.

Josh Giddey aportó 18 unidades y Jalen Williams firmó 11 por el Thunder, que han perdido cuatro de cinco.

Relacionados

Tras perderse el encuentro del viernes ante los Hawks de Atlanta, Eric Gordon regresó a la alineación titular.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in