Rockets superan al Thunder, ganan en noches consecutivas
Los Rockets de Houston superan por 118-105 al Thunder de Oklahoma City y suman triunfos en noches consecutivas por primera vez desde que superaron a Portland el 25 y 26 de marzo
Jalen Green sumó 28 puntos y un máximo de carrera de nueve asistencias. Alperen Sengun añadió 21 unidades, un máximo de carrera de 18 rebotes, así como siete asistencias y los Rockets de Houston superaron el sábado por 118-105 al Thunder de Oklahoma City,
El novato Jabari Smith Jr. firmó su tercer doble-doble con 15 tantos y 13 rebotes por los Rockets, que han ganado duelos en noches consecutivas por primera vez desde que superaron a Portland el 25 y 26 de marzo.
Smith es el 12mo jugador con 19 años o menos que tiene tres dobles-dobles en sus primeros 18 encuentros. Smith llegó a 100 rebotes defensivos en su carrera en el primer periodo.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 32 puntos por el Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander encestó 13 de los primeros 22 tantos del Thunder y tiene 30 o más puntos en cuatro duelos seguidos.
Josh Giddey aportó 18 unidades y Jalen Williams firmó 11 por el Thunder, que han perdido cuatro de cinco.
Tras perderse el encuentro del viernes ante los Hawks de Atlanta, Eric Gordon regresó a la alineación titular.
