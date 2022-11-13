Porzingis anota 31; Wizards ganan a Jazz e hilan 3er triunfo
Kristaps Porzingis contabilizó 31 puntos y 10 rebotes, Kyle Kuzma añadió 23 unidades, ocho rebotes y seis asistencias, y los Wizards de Washington derrotaron el sábado 121-112 al Jazz de Utah para hilar su tercera victoria.
Corey Kispert acertó sus seis disparos de campo, incluidos cuatro triples, y totalizó 18 puntos por Washington, que atraviesa su mejor racha de la temporada.
Los Wizards jugaron su cuarto duelo consecutivo sin su líder anotador Bradley Beal, quien se encuentra bajo los protocolos de salubridad de la NBA.
Jordan Clarkson totalizó 18 puntos por Utah (10-4), que vio cortada una racha de cuatro triunfos. Collin Sexton y Lauri Markkanen lograron 17 unidades por cabeza.
Washington anotó 16 puntos sin respuesta entre el final de la primera mitad y el inicio de la segunda. Tomó así una ventaja de 55-55 en los albores del tercer cuarto.
Utah se acercó a 104-98 con 6:29 minutos por jugar pero no pudo apretar más el marcador.
