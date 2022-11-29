Piratas contratan por 1 año a Carlos Santana

Los Piratas de Pittsburgh firman un contrato de un año con el veterano Carlos Santana, primera base y bateador designado

AP Noticias
martes 29 noviembre 2022 21:00
(AP)

Los Piratas de Pittsburgh firmaron un contrato de un año con el veterano Carlos Santana, primera base y bateador designado.

El convenio, anunciado el martes, ascendió a 6,75 millones de dólares.

La llegada del dominicano de 36 años da a los jóvenes Piratas un bateador experimentado. El club espera que en tal condición, Santana sea un modelo a seguir para sus compañeros en 2023.

Santana, bateador ambidiestro, jugó en 2022 por Kansas City y Seattle. Bateó para .202 con 19 jonrones y 60 impulsadas. Aportó cierto poder al orden de los Marineros al bate, tras llegar mediante un canje pactado en junio.

Logró 15 jonrones para ayudar a que Seattle avanzara a la postemporada por primera vez desde 2001.

A comienzos de este mes, los Piratas habían adquirido también a Ji-Man Choi, procedente de Tampa Bay, en busca de reforzar un bateo que fue de los peores de las mayores en materia de slugging y embasado.

