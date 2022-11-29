Piratas contratan por 1 año a Carlos Santana
Los Piratas de Pittsburgh firman un contrato de un año con el veterano Carlos Santana, primera base y bateador designado
Los Piratas de Pittsburgh firmaron un contrato de un año con el veterano Carlos Santana, primera base y bateador designado.
El convenio, anunciado el martes, ascendió a 6,75 millones de dólares.
La llegada del dominicano de 36 años da a los jóvenes Piratas un bateador experimentado. El club espera que en tal condición, Santana sea un modelo a seguir para sus compañeros en 2023.
Santana, bateador ambidiestro, jugó en 2022 por Kansas City y Seattle. Bateó para .202 con 19 jonrones y 60 impulsadas. Aportó cierto poder al orden de los Marineros al bate, tras llegar mediante un canje pactado en junio.
Logró 15 jonrones para ayudar a que Seattle avanzara a la postemporada por primera vez desde 2001.
A comienzos de este mes, los Piratas habían adquirido también a Ji-Man Choi, procedente de Tampa Bay, en busca de reforzar un bateo que fue de los peores de las mayores en materia de slugging y embasado.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.