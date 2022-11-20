Payne y Booker lideran triunfo de Suns ante Knicks
Los Suns de Phoenix dominan en la segunda mitad para vencer por 116-95 a los Knicks de Nueva York con 21 puntos de Cameron Payne y 20 de Devin Booker
Cameron Payne anotó 21 puntos, Devin Booker agregó 20 y los Suns de Phoenix dominaron en la segunda mitad para vencer por 116-95 el domingo a los Knicks de Nueva York.
Deandre Ayton sumó 13 tantos y 11 rebotes y todos los titulares de Phoenix anotaron en dobles dígitos. Torrey Craig firmó 14 unidades y Mikal Bridges 13. El suplente Damion Lee tuvo 15 puntos, encestando 4 de 6 triples.
Los Suns, que no contaron con Chris Paul (lesión en el talón derecho) por sexto encuentro consecutivo, tuvieron a ocho jugadores distintos anotando triples.
Jalen Brunson lideró a los Knicks firmando 27 puntos, encestando 11 de 21 tiros de campo. RJ Barrett terminó con 12 unidades y Quentin Grimes tuvo 10.
Phoenix superó por 59-39 en rebotes a su rival.
Los Knicks encestaron el 46% de sus tiros de campo en la mitad, pero sólo el 34% en la segunda parte. Los Suns además tuvieron 13 triples y los Knicks sólo siete.
Phoenix superó por 35-22 a Nueva York en el tercer periodo y extendió su ventaja 90-73 con triples de Booker y Daune Washington Jr. y llegaron a tener ventaja de hasta 26 unidades en el periodo final.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.