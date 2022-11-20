Payne y Booker lideran triunfo de Suns ante Knicks

Los Suns de Phoenix dominan en la segunda mitad para vencer por 116-95  a los Knicks de Nueva York con 21 puntos de Cameron Payne y 20 de Devin Booker

AP Noticias
domingo 20 noviembre 2022 23:22
KNICKS-SUNS
KNICKS-SUNS
(AP)

Cameron Payne anotó 21 puntos, Devin Booker agregó 20 y los Suns de Phoenix dominaron en la segunda mitad para vencer por 116-95 el domingo a los Knicks de Nueva York.

Deandre Ayton sumó 13 tantos y 11 rebotes y todos los titulares de Phoenix anotaron en dobles dígitos. Torrey Craig firmó 14 unidades y Mikal Bridges 13. El suplente Damion Lee tuvo 15 puntos, encestando 4 de 6 triples.

Los Suns, que no contaron con Chris Paul (lesión en el talón derecho) por sexto encuentro consecutivo, tuvieron a ocho jugadores distintos anotando triples.

Jalen Brunson lideró a los Knicks firmando 27 puntos, encestando 11 de 21 tiros de campo. RJ Barrett terminó con 12 unidades y Quentin Grimes tuvo 10.

Phoenix superó por 59-39 en rebotes a su rival.

Relacionados

Los Knicks encestaron el 46% de sus tiros de campo en la mitad, pero sólo el 34% en la segunda parte. Los Suns además tuvieron 13 triples y los Knicks sólo siete.

Phoenix superó por 35-22 a Nueva York en el tercer periodo y extendió su ventaja 90-73 con triples de Booker y Daune Washington Jr. y llegaron a tener ventaja de hasta 26 unidades en el periodo final.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in