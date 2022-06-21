Esto es lo que verás en el controversial documental de Paul Pogba

Denny Alfonso
martes 21 junio 2022 14:02
Ya puedes ver el documental de Paul Pogba en Amazon Prime

El mediocampista francés Paul Pogba ha generado polémica despues del estreno de un documental sobre su vida en Amazon Prime. Se trata de ‘The Pogmentary‘ una producción que narra la historia del mundialista desde sus inicios hasta convertirse en ídolo de multitudes. Los expertos en la materia dicen que la estrella de 29 años está pasando por una etapa de madurez en el Manchester United, y algunos de sus mas fervientes seguidores aseguran que le queda pendiente jugar en el Real Madrid. Pogba estará vinculado al Manchester hasta el primero de julio cuando se termina su contrato con el club inglés, muchos especulan que retornará a la Juventus italiana.

