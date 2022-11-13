Pacers lucen en 4to periodo y doblegan a Raptors

Buddy Hield suma 22 puntos, Myles Turner anota 19, además de capturar 10 rebotes, y los Pacers de Indiana lucen dominantes en el cuarto período para doblegar 118-104 a los Raptors de Toronto

AP Noticias
domingo 13 noviembre 2022 03:37
RAPTORS-PACERS
RAPTORS-PACERS
(AP)

Buddy Hield sumó 22 puntos, Myles Turner anotó 19, además de capturar 10 rebotes, y los Pacers de Indiana lucieron dominantes en el cuarto período para doblegar el sábado 118-104 a los Raptors de Toronto.

Tyrese Haliburton se sobrepuso a una noche en la que atinó apenas tres de 14 disparos, al repartir 15 asistencias por los Pacers, quienes superaron por 36-14 a Toronto en los últimos 12 minutos.

Jalen Smith finalizó con 16 unidades y el novato Bennedict Mathurin añadió 15 a la causa de Indiana.

O.G. Anunoby consiguió 26 puntos por los diezmados Raptors, que ganaban por 90-82 después de tres cuartos, antes de que los Pacers los arrollaran. Toronto careció de Pascal Siakam por lesión y de Fred VanVleet por enfermedad.

Los Raptors igualaron su peor anotación en un cuarto en la campaña. En ese periodo final, erraron ocho de nueve triples.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in