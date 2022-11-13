Pacers lucen en 4to periodo y doblegan a Raptors
Buddy Hield suma 22 puntos, Myles Turner anota 19, además de capturar 10 rebotes, y los Pacers de Indiana lucen dominantes en el cuarto período para doblegar 118-104 a los Raptors de Toronto
Buddy Hield sumó 22 puntos, Myles Turner anotó 19, además de capturar 10 rebotes, y los Pacers de Indiana lucieron dominantes en el cuarto período para doblegar el sábado 118-104 a los Raptors de Toronto.
Tyrese Haliburton se sobrepuso a una noche en la que atinó apenas tres de 14 disparos, al repartir 15 asistencias por los Pacers, quienes superaron por 36-14 a Toronto en los últimos 12 minutos.
Jalen Smith finalizó con 16 unidades y el novato Bennedict Mathurin añadió 15 a la causa de Indiana.
O.G. Anunoby consiguió 26 puntos por los diezmados Raptors, que ganaban por 90-82 después de tres cuartos, antes de que los Pacers los arrollaran. Toronto careció de Pascal Siakam por lesión y de Fred VanVleet por enfermedad.
Los Raptors igualaron su peor anotación en un cuarto en la campaña. En ese periodo final, erraron ocho de nueve triples.
