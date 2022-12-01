Nets vencen a Wizards, ligan 3 triunfos seguidos
Los Nets de Brooklyn superan por 113-107 a los Wizards de Washington para ligar su tercera victoria
Kevin Durant encestó 39 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn superaron por 113-107 a los Wizards de Washington el miércoles para ligar su tercera victoria.
Kyrie Irving agregó 27 unidades y Joe Harris tuvo 14. Brooklyn ha ganado cinco duelos consecutivos en casa.
Kristaps Porzingis firmó 27 tantos y 19 rebotes, mientras que Bradley Beal y Kyle Kuzma tuvieron 25 unidades cada uno por los Wizards, que han perdido cuatro de cinco encuentros.
Los Nets tenían ventaja de sólo tres puntos al inicio del cuarto periodo antes de ampliar su ventaja con una racha de 11-5 mientras Durant descansaba.
Con una jugada de tres puntos de Irving, los Nets se fueron arriba 88-81 a 8:54 minutos del final. Posteriormente anotó un triple para poner el marcador 93-84 y obligó a que los Wizards pidieran un tiempo fuera.
Con un par de tiros libres de Jordan Goodwin, los Wizards lograron acercar el marcador a cinco unidades. Brooklyn respondió con una racha de 10-4 y que terminó Irving con su segundo triple del cuarto periodo.
A ocho segundos del final Kuzma recortó el déficit con un triple a 111-107, pero Durant recibió una falta en la siguiente posesión y anotó dos tiros libres.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.