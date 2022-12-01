Nets vencen a Wizards, ligan 3 triunfos seguidos

Los Nets de Brooklyn superan por 113-107 a los Wizards de Washington para ligar su tercera victoria

AP Noticias
jueves 01 diciembre 2022 03:34
WIZARDS-NETS
WIZARDS-NETS
(AP)

Kevin Durant encestó 39 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn superaron por 113-107 a los Wizards de Washington el miércoles para ligar su tercera victoria.

Kyrie Irving agregó 27 unidades y Joe Harris tuvo 14. Brooklyn ha ganado cinco duelos consecutivos en casa.

Kristaps Porzingis firmó 27 tantos y 19 rebotes, mientras que Bradley Beal y Kyle Kuzma tuvieron 25 unidades cada uno por los Wizards, que han perdido cuatro de cinco encuentros.

Los Nets tenían ventaja de sólo tres puntos al inicio del cuarto periodo antes de ampliar su ventaja con una racha de 11-5 mientras Durant descansaba.

Con una jugada de tres puntos de Irving, los Nets se fueron arriba 88-81 a 8:54 minutos del final. Posteriormente anotó un triple para poner el marcador 93-84 y obligó a que los Wizards pidieran un tiempo fuera.

Relacionados

Con un par de tiros libres de Jordan Goodwin, los Wizards lograron acercar el marcador a cinco unidades. Brooklyn respondió con una racha de 10-4 y que terminó Irving con su segundo triple del cuarto periodo.

A ocho segundos del final Kuzma recortó el déficit con un triple a 111-107, pero Durant recibió una falta en la siguiente posesión y anotó dos tiros libres.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in