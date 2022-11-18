Nets vencen a Trail Blazers con canasta tardía de O’Neale
Royce O’Neale anota a 0.7 segundos del final, completa un triple-doble y da a Nets una victoria por 109-107 sobre Trail Blazers
Royce O’Neale anotó a 0.7 segundos del final para completar un triple-doble y dar a los Nets de Brooklyn una victoria el jueves por 109-107 sobre los Trail Blazers de Portland.
Kevin Durant lideró a los Nets con 35 puntos y O’Neale terminó con 11 unidades, 11 tableros y 11 asistencias. Yuta Watanabe aportó 20 tantos saliendo desde la banca y Ben Simmons batió su récord de la temporada con 15 antes de su expulsión por acumulación de faltas con 24 segundos en el reloj.
Damian Lillard totalizó 25 puntos y 11 asistencias para Portland.
Un triple de Watanabe dio a los Nets una ventaja de 85-82 para iniciar el último cuarto. El japonés encestó 11 de sus tantos en el tercer tiempo.
Durant, quien adelantó a los Nets varias veces, firmó un par de tiros libres para poner el 106-103 en la pizarra en la recta final. Cometió una falta sobre Jusuf Nurkic en una bandeja a 6.5 segundos de la chicharra definitiva y Nurkic anotó los tres puntos de la jugada para el empate a 107-107.
