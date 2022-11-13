Nets se despegan al final y doblegan a Clippers
Kevin Durant anota 27 puntos, Seth Curry agrega 22 y los Nets de Brooklyn lucen frente al aro durante el cuarto periodo para doblegar 110-95 a los Clippers de Los Ángeles
Kevin Durant anotó 27 puntos, Seth Curry agregó 22 y los Nets de Brooklyn lucieron frente al aro durante el cuarto periodo para doblegar el domingo 110-95 a los Clippers de Los Ángeles.
Nic Claxton sumó 13 unidades y 14 rebotes por los Nets, que mejoraron a una foja de 4-1 desde que suspendieron a Kyrie Irving.
El castigo a Irving, por no deslindarse de una publicación considerada antisemita, durará al menos un encuentro más.
Tres de los cuatro triunfos en la buena marcha de los Nets han llegado como visitantes. Brooklyn ha limitado a cinco rivales consecutivos a menos de 100 puntos.
Paul George anotó 17 unidades por Los Ángeles, pero tuvo una mala noche con el disparo. Atinó apenas cinco de 21 tiros de campo, el 23,8%.
Ivica Zubac añadió 16 tantos y 15 rebotes por los Clippers, que cayeron apenas por segunda ocasión desde el 31 de octubre.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.