Nets se despegan al final y doblegan a Clippers

Kevin Durant anota 27 puntos, Seth Curry agrega 22 y los Nets de Brooklyn lucen frente al aro durante el cuarto periodo para doblegar 110-95 a los Clippers de Los Ángeles

domingo 13 noviembre 2022 00:57
(AP)

Kevin Durant anotó 27 puntos, Seth Curry agregó 22 y los Nets de Brooklyn lucieron frente al aro durante el cuarto periodo para doblegar el domingo 110-95 a los Clippers de Los Ángeles.

Nic Claxton sumó 13 unidades y 14 rebotes por los Nets, que mejoraron a una foja de 4-1 desde que suspendieron a Kyrie Irving.

El castigo a Irving, por no deslindarse de una publicación considerada antisemita, durará al menos un encuentro más.

Tres de los cuatro triunfos en la buena marcha de los Nets han llegado como visitantes. Brooklyn ha limitado a cinco rivales consecutivos a menos de 100 puntos.

Paul George anotó 17 unidades por Los Ángeles, pero tuvo una mala noche con el disparo. Atinó apenas cinco de 21 tiros de campo, el 23,8%.

Ivica Zubac añadió 16 tantos y 15 rebotes por los Clippers, que cayeron apenas por segunda ocasión desde el 31 de octubre.

