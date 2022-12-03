Nets ganan cuarto al hilo al derrotar 114-105 a Raptors

Kyrie Irving consigue 27 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn construyen una enorme ventaja antes de superar a los Raptors de Toronto 114-105

AP Noticias
sábado 03 diciembre 2022 03:43
DEP-BAS RAPTORS-NETS
(AP)

Kyrie Irving consiguió 27 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn construyeron una enorme ventaja antes de superar a los Raptors de Toronto 114-105 el viernes por la noche.

Kevin Durant tuvo 17 unidades y Nic Claxton aportó 15 por los Nets, que han ganado cuatro partidos consecutivos.

Pascal Siakam aportó 24 unidades y O.G. Anunoby añadió 21 por los Raptors, que han perdido dos juegos seguidos.

Brooklyn llegó a tener ventaja de 36 unidades a mediados del segundo periodo y estuvo arriba 93-72 al inicio del último cuarto.

Los Raptors se acercaron 110-103 al conseguir 11 puntos al hilo después de una clavada de Scottie Barnes a 37 segundos del final.

Después Durant recibió una falta en la siguiente posesión y acertó un par de tiros libres. Anunoby falló un triple y Seth Curry atinó un par de libres para sellar la victoria.

