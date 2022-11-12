Morant anota 28; Grizzlies doblegan a Wolves
Ja Morant suma 28 puntos, nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias para guiar a los Grizzlies de Memphis hacia un triunfo por 114-103 sobre los Timberwolves de Minnesota
Ja Morant sumó 28 puntos, nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias para guiar el viernes a los Grizzlies de Memphis hacia un triunfo por 114-103 sobre los Timberwolves de Minnesota.
Desmond Bane finalizó con 24 tantos y cinco asistencias por Memphis, mientras que Dillon Brooks anotó 21. Brandon Clarke añadió 15 unidades, al atinar sus seis disparos.
Los Grizzlies ganaron su quinto duelo de los últimos seis.
Anthony Edwards lideró a los Wolves con 28 puntos, fruto de 10 encestes en 16 disparos, incluidos tres de cuatro triples. Jayden McDaniels anotó 15 unidades, en tanto que Rudy Gobert hizo 15, al acertar sus cinco disparos.
Karl-Anthony Towns terminó con 13 puntos y 10 rebotes en este partido, el primero entre estos dos conjuntos desde una serie de primera ronda de los playoffs que los Grizzlies ganaron en seis compromisos.
