MLBPA se queda con Tony Clark, sigue al frente hasta el 2027
La Asociación de Jugadores de la Major League Baseball votaron por extender el contrato del director ejecutivo Tony Clark hasta el 2027.
Clark, de 50 años y que pasó 15 años en las Grandes Ligas con los Tigres y Diamondbacks principalmente, ayudó a negociar el actual acuerdo laboral con la MLB. Tras varios contenciosos meses de negociación, la MLBPA y la MLB firmaron un nuevo contrato en marzo y con lo que rescataron la temporada de 162 partidos.
El sindicato confirmó la extensión de Clark el martes.
La extensión de cinco años significa que Clark está en posición de conducir el siguiente acuerdo. El contrato actual expira tras la temporada 2026.
Clark ha tenido trabajo intenso en años recientes. Ayudó a guiar a los jugadores durante la acortada temporada 2020 por la pandemia de COVID-19. También auxilió al sindicato a agregar a miles de peloteros después de que las ligas menores votó para formar parte de la MLBPA este año.
The Athletic reportó primero la noticia de la extensión de Clark.
