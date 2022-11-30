MLBPA se queda con Tony Clark, sigue al frente hasta el 2027

La Asociación de Jugadores de la Major League Baseball vota por extender el contrato del director ejecutivo Tony Clark hasta el 2027

AP Noticias
miércoles 30 noviembre 2022 00:22
MLBPA-CLARK
MLBPA-CLARK
(AP)

La Asociación de Jugadores de la Major League Baseball votaron por extender el contrato del director ejecutivo Tony Clark hasta el 2027.

Clark, de 50 años y que pasó 15 años en las Grandes Ligas con los Tigres y Diamondbacks principalmente, ayudó a negociar el actual acuerdo laboral con la MLB. Tras varios contenciosos meses de negociación, la MLBPA y la MLB firmaron un nuevo contrato en marzo y con lo que rescataron la temporada de 162 partidos.

El sindicato confirmó la extensión de Clark el martes.

La extensión de cinco años significa que Clark está en posición de conducir el siguiente acuerdo. El contrato actual expira tras la temporada 2026.

Clark ha tenido trabajo intenso en años recientes. Ayudó a guiar a los jugadores durante la acortada temporada 2020 por la pandemia de COVID-19. También auxilió al sindicato a agregar a miles de peloteros después de que las ligas menores votó para formar parte de la MLBPA este año.

Relacionados

The Athletic reportó primero la noticia de la extensión de Clark.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in