Miguel Andújar acuerda contrato de una campaña con Piratas
El tercera base Miguel Andújar, una de las recientes adquisiciones de los Piratas de Pittsburgh, acuerda con el club un contrato de una campaña por 1.525
El tercera base Miguel Andújar, una de las recientes adquisiciones de los Piratas de Pittsburgh, acordó el viernes con el club un contrato de una campaña por 1.525.000 dólares.
El dominicano, al que los Yanquis de Nueva York pusieron disponible para otros equipos el 25 de septiembre, tuvo una efectividad de bateo de .250 con nueve producidas en nueve partidos con los Piratas.
El jugador tuvo esta campaña una paga de 1,3 millones de dólares.
Pittsburgh también extendió contratos para 2023 a seis jugadores que podrían acceder al arbitraje: los abridores J.T. Brubaker y Mitch Keller, los relevistas Robert Stephenson y Duane Underwood Jr., el torpedero Kevin Newman y el primera base surcoreano Ji-Man Choi, que fue adquirido la semana pasada a Tampa Bay.
Los Piratas, que tuvieron por segunda vez consecutiva una campaña de 100 descalabros (62-100), ya no ofrecieron contratos al receptor Tyler Heineman ni al relevista mexicano Manny Bañuelos.
