Markkanen y Kessler ayudan al Jazz a vencer a los Pacers
Lauri Markkanen hizo 24 puntos y 13 rebotes para ayudar al Jazz de Utah a vencer 139-119 a los Pacers de Indiana
Lauri Markkanen hizo 24 puntos y 13 rebotes para ayudar al Jazz de Utah a vencer 139-119 a los Pacers de Indiana el viernes.
El pívot novato Walker Kessler hizo 20 puntos, el máximo de su carrera, en 7 de 7 tiros y capturó 11 rebotes para Utah. Jordan Clarkson tuvo 19 puntos y Collin Sexton agregó 18. El Jazz disparó al 55% desde el campo e igualó un récord de temporada en puntos.
Myles Turner anotó 18 puntos para liderar a Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton y Jalen Smith agregaron 14 cada uno, pero los Pacers perdieron por tercera vez en cuatro juegos en su gira.
El Jazz mantuvo a los Pacers sin canastas durante tres minutos en el primer cuarto para construir una ventaja de 35-21.
Indiana borró el déficit en el segundo, empatando con una bandeja de Smith, pero Utah no dejó que los Pacers se adelantaran. Jarred Vanderbilt y Clarkson anotaron tres canastas cada uno para lograr una racha de 17-0 que puso al Jazz arriba 71-54 poco antes del medio tiempo.
Los Pacers redujeron el déficit a 81-71 con una bandeja de Bennedict Mathurin a mediados del tercer periodo. Utah volvió a alejarse, subiendo 101-79 con tres canastas seguidas de Markkanen, Kessler y Talen Horton-Tucker.
