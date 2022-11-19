Markkanen anota 38 puntos e impulsa al Jazz sobre Suns
Lauri Markkanen anota 38 puntos, un récord de su carrera, incluido un tiro en suspensión con 38,5 segundos restantes, y el Jazz de Utah supera 134-133 a los Suns de Phoenix
Lauri Markkanen anotó 38 puntos, un récord de su carrera, incluido un tiro en suspensión con 38,5 segundos restantes, y el Jazz de Utah superó el viernes 134-133 a los Suns de Phoenix.
En una entretenido partido de ofensivas, la defensa de Utah hizo la diferencia al final del encuentro. Los Suns encestaron el 58.2% de sus tiros en tres cuartos pero se metieron 10 de 27 intentos en el último periodo y entregaron el balón en el último minuto.
Después de anotar 45 puntos en tres cuartos, la estrella de los Suns Devin Booker sólo tuvo dos tiros libres en el último periodo y un intrascendente tiro de banco en la chicharra para terminar con 49 unidades.
Markkanen ha registrado cinco partidos con al menos 30 puntos esta campaña y anotó sus 38 unidades en 18 intentos de tiros de campo.
Booker registró su 19no partido con al menos 40 puntos, pero no pudo obtener el balón o buenos tiros al final. También tuvo 10 asistencias y ocho rebotes.
Chris Paul se perdió su quinto juego a causa de una lesión en el talón derecho y los Suns tienen una foja de 2-3 sin él.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.