Los Celtics ligan su séptima victoria, vencen al Thunder
Los Celtics de Boston consiguen su séptima victoria consecutiva al superar por 126-122 al Thunder de Oklahoma City
Marcus Smart anotó 20 de sus 21 puntos en la segunda mitad y los Celtics de Boston superaron el lunes por 126-122 al Thunder de Oklahoma City para ligar su séptima victoria.
Boston llegó a estar abajo por 15 unidades en el tercer periodo, pero superó por 37-26 a Oklahoma City en el cuarto periodo.
Jayson Tatum tuvo 27 tantos y 10 rebotes por los Celtics. Jaylen Brown contó con 26 y Al Horford agregó 12 puntos y 11 tablas.
Además Smart sumó ocho asistencias y cinco rebotes, mientras que el suplente Payton Pritchard añadió 10 puntos y lideró la oleada en el tercer periodo y al inicio del cuarto para que los Celtics dieran la vuelta.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fue el máximo anotador del Thunder con 37 tantos. Lu Dort anotó 21 y Aleksej Pokusevski terminó con 16 unidades y 14 rebotes.
Los cinco titulares anotaron en dobles dígitos por Oklahoma City, que no pudo mantener el ritmo tras una sólida primera mitad.
El Thunder cometió sólo seis balones perdidos en la primera mitad, pero tuvo siete en cada uno de los dos últimos periodos para tener foja de 2-5 de visita.
