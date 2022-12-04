Lloris iguala el récord de titularidades con Francia
El portero Hugo Lloris iguala récord de 142 titularidades con la selección de Francia en el partido de octavos de final del Mundial contra Polonia
El portero Hugo Lloris igualó el domingo récord de 142 titularidades con la selección de Francia en el partido de octavos de final del Mundial contra Polonia.
Lloris, de 35 años, tiene la misma marca que Lilian Thuram, el lateral derecho del equipo que ganó el Mundial en 1998. Thierry Henry es el tercero en esa lista con 123.
El arquero levantó la Copa del Mundo como capitán de Les Bleus hace cuatro años. Debutó con la selección en 2008.
Lloris alcanzó además a Henry y Fabien Barthez con el mayor número de partidos en un Mundial con Francia, con 17.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.