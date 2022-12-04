Lloris iguala el récord de titularidades con Francia

El portero Hugo Lloris iguala récord de 142 titularidades con la selección de Francia en el partido de octavos de final del Mundial contra Polonia

Associated Press
domingo 04 diciembre 2022 15:18
DEP-FUT MUNDIAL FRANCIA-LLORIS
DEP-FUT MUNDIAL FRANCIA-LLORIS
(AP)

El portero Hugo Lloris igualó el domingo récord de 142 titularidades con la selección de Francia en el partido de octavos de final del Mundial contra Polonia.

Lloris, de 35 años, tiene la misma marca que Lilian Thuram, el lateral derecho del equipo que ganó el Mundial en 1998. Thierry Henry es el tercero en esa lista con 123.

El arquero levantó la Copa del Mundo como capitán de Les Bleus hace cuatro años. Debutó con la selección en 2008.

Lloris alcanzó además a Henry y Fabien Barthez con el mayor número de partidos en un Mundial con Francia, con 17.

