Kings extienden su racha a seis victorias, vencen a Pistons
De’Aaron Fox consigue 33 puntos y siete asistencias y los Kings de Sacramento extienden su racha ganadora a seis partidos al superar 137-129 sobre los Pistons de Detroit el domingo por la noche
De’Aaron Fox consiguió 33 puntos y siete asistencias y los Kings de Sacramento extendieron su racha ganadora a seis partidos al superar 137-129 sobre los Pistons de Detroit el domingo por la noche.
Fox anotó 10 unidades en el cuarto periodo, incluidos un par de tiros libres a 22,6 segundos del final que extendió la delantera de Sacramento a seis puntos. Los Kings han ganado ocho de 10 partidos después de iniciar la temporada 0-4.
Harrison Barnes tuvo su mejor registro de la temporada con 27 puntos y nueve rebotes. Consiguió dos tiros libres con 14,6 segundos por jugar para ayudar a asegurar la victoria.
Kevin Huerter atinó cuatro triples y terminó con 24 unidades para que todos los titulares de los Kings registraran doble dígitos. Domantas Sabonis consiguió 15 tantos y 13 tablas.
El novato de los Pistons Jaden Ivey, la quinta selección global del draft de la NBA en 2022, anotó 24 puntos. Bojan Bogdanovic añadió 21 por Detroit, que ha perdido siete en fila y 10 de 11.
Alec Burks anotó 16 unidades desde la banca y Marvin Bagley lll aportó 15 por los Pistons.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.