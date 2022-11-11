Grant y Blazers ganan de nuevo como visitantes

Jerami Grant anota 27 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland se sobreponen a la ausencia de su base estelar Damian Lillard para derrotar 106-95 a los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns

AP Noticias
viernes 11 noviembre 2022 04:32
TRAIL BLAZERS-PELICANS
TRAIL BLAZERS-PELICANS
(AP)

Jerami Grant anotó 27 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland se sobrepusieron a la ausencia de su base estelar Damian Lillard para derrotar el jueves 106-95 a los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns.

Anfernee Simmons atinó cinco triples y terminó con 23 puntos por los Blazers, que mejoraron a una foja de 6-1 como visitantes. Josh Hart, exjugador de los Pelicans, añadió 17 unidades a la causa de Portland.

Los Blazers, que ganaron en Charlotte una noche antes, dieron descanso a Lillard, quien se había perdido recientemente cuatro partidos por un tirón en la pantorrilla derecha.

Pero Portland no lo echó de menos y mejoró a una foja de 4-1 en su gira de seis visitas.

Zion Williamson anotó 29 puntos y Trey Murphy III agregó 16 por Nueva Orleáns. Brandon Ingram registró 14 pero fue expulsado con 3:32 minutos restantes por acumulación de faltas.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in