Grant y Blazers ganan de nuevo como visitantes
Jerami Grant anota 27 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland se sobreponen a la ausencia de su base estelar Damian Lillard para derrotar 106-95 a los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns
Jerami Grant anotó 27 puntos y los Trail Blazers de Portland se sobrepusieron a la ausencia de su base estelar Damian Lillard para derrotar el jueves 106-95 a los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns.
Anfernee Simmons atinó cinco triples y terminó con 23 puntos por los Blazers, que mejoraron a una foja de 6-1 como visitantes. Josh Hart, exjugador de los Pelicans, añadió 17 unidades a la causa de Portland.
Los Blazers, que ganaron en Charlotte una noche antes, dieron descanso a Lillard, quien se había perdido recientemente cuatro partidos por un tirón en la pantorrilla derecha.
Pero Portland no lo echó de menos y mejoró a una foja de 4-1 en su gira de seis visitas.
Zion Williamson anotó 29 puntos y Trey Murphy III agregó 16 por Nueva Orleáns. Brandon Ingram registró 14 pero fue expulsado con 3:32 minutos restantes por acumulación de faltas.
