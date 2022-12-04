Giroud se convierte en el máximo goleador de Francia
Oliver Giroud se erige como el máximo goleador de la selección de Francia al firmar su 52do tanto para poner a los vigentes campeones en ventaja de 1-0 ante Polonia en el duelo de los octavos de final del Mundial de Qatar
Oliver Giroud se erigió como el máximo goleador de la selección de Francia al firmar su 52do tanto para poner a los vigentes campeones en ventaja de 1-0 ante Polonia en el duelo de los octavos de final del Mundial de Qatar el domingo.
Tras recibir un pase de Kylian Mbappé, Giroud dio la media vuelta en el área y definió de zurda a los 44 minutos para batir al portero polaco Wojciech Szczęsny, su ex compañero de equipo en el Arsenal inglés.
El delantero de 36 años había igualado el récord de 51 goles de Thierry Henry cuando facturó un doblete en la victoria 4-1 sobre Australia en el estreno de Les Bleus en Qatar.
