Doblete de Richarlison da a Brasil victoria 2-0 ante Serbia

Con una bella definición de media tijera, Richarlison sella el doblete que le da a Brasil una sufrida victoria 2-0 ante Serbia en su debut en la Copa Mundial

Tales Azzoni
jueves 24 noviembre 2022 21:08

Doblete de Richarlison da a Brasil victoria 2-0 ante Serbia

MUNDIAL BRASIL SERBIA

Richarlison iluminó a Brasil.

Con una bella definición de media tijera, el delantero selló el doblete en el segundo tiempo que le dio a la Canarinha una sufrida victoria 2-0 ante Serbia en su debut en la Copa Mundial.

A los 73 minutos, Richarlison se elevó por los aires y con la derecha calzó de primera el balón.

Brasil sufrió para romper el cerrojo defensivo de Serbia. Richarlison abrió la lata al capitalizar un rebote a los 62 tras una jugada iniciada por Neymar.

Vinicius Junior asistió en ambos goles.

Neymar, en busca de su primer gran título con Brasil, fue zarandeado toda la noche por los defensores serbios, absorbiendo nueve faltas. El astro sigue con 75 goles con la selección, a dos del récord absoluto de Pelé.

