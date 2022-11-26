Diezmados 76ers doblegan 107-99 al Magic; Milton anota 24
Shake Milton logra 24 puntos, 10 asistencias —la cifra más alta de su carrera— y nueve tableros para la causa de los diezmados 76ers de Filadelfia, que derrotan 107-99 al Magic de Orlando
Shake Milton logró 24 puntos, 10 asistencias —la cifra más alta de su carrera— y nueve tableros para la causa de los diezmados 76ers de Filadelfia, que derrotaron el viernes 107-99 al Magic de Orlando.
Tobias Harris, de Filadelfia, aportó 23 unidades y el sustituto Georges Niang consiguió tres triples para un total de 18 tantos.
Los Sixers derrotaron por novena vez consecutiva al Magic.
A pesar de no contar con los astros lesionados Joel Embiid y James Jarden, ni el prometedor base/escolta Tyrese Maxey, Filadelfia se sacudió un inicio lento y superó 30-20 a Orlando a la ofensiva en el tercer periodo, en el que la ventaja cambió varias veces de dueño.
Los 76ers acertaron 11 de 21 lanzamientos, incluidos cuatro triples en el tercer periodo.
Orlando se acercó a 96-91 y a 103-98 a finales del último cuarto, pero los Sixers mantuvieron el control e hicieron jugadas cruciales durante la parte restante del partido.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.