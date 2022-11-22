Cristiano se marcha del Man United 'con efecto inmediato'

Cristiano Ronaldo se marcha del Manchester United, de acuerdo con una medida anunciada por el club de la Liga Premier “con efecto inmediato”

James Robson
martes 22 noviembre 2022 18:03
MAN UNITED-CRISTIANO
MAN UNITED-CRISTIANO
(AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo se ha marchado del Manchester United, de acuerdo con una medida anunciada el martes por el club de la Liga Premier “con efecto inmediato”.

El delantero portugués de 37 años hizo declaraciones explosivas durante una entrevista concedida unos días antes del Mundial. Criticó duramente al técnico Erik ten Hag y a los dueños del club.

La semana pasada, el United anunció que había “emprendido los pasos apropiados” en respuesta a los comentarios de Cristiano.

“Cristiano Ronaldo se marcha del Manchester United por un mutuo acuerdo con efecto inmediato", informó el equipo inglés en un comunicado. “El club le agradece por su contribución inmensa durante dos estadías en Old Trafford, en las que anotó 145 goles a lo largo de 346 apariciones, y le desea lo mejor para el futuro a él y a su familia”.

___

Relacionados

James Robson está en Twitter como https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in