Cristiano se marcha del Man United 'con efecto inmediato'
Cristiano Ronaldo se marcha del Manchester United, de acuerdo con una medida anunciada por el club de la Liga Premier “con efecto inmediato”
Cristiano Ronaldo se ha marchado del Manchester United, de acuerdo con una medida anunciada el martes por el club de la Liga Premier “con efecto inmediato”.
El delantero portugués de 37 años hizo declaraciones explosivas durante una entrevista concedida unos días antes del Mundial. Criticó duramente al técnico Erik ten Hag y a los dueños del club.
La semana pasada, el United anunció que había “emprendido los pasos apropiados” en respuesta a los comentarios de Cristiano.
“Cristiano Ronaldo se marcha del Manchester United por un mutuo acuerdo con efecto inmediato", informó el equipo inglés en un comunicado. “El club le agradece por su contribución inmensa durante dos estadías en Old Trafford, en las que anotó 145 goles a lo largo de 346 apariciones, y le desea lo mejor para el futuro a él y a su familia”.
___
James Robson está en Twitter como https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.