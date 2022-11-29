Con un gran primer periodo, Celtics aplastan a los Hornets
Los Celtics de Boston toman ventaja de 27 tantos en el primer periodo para derrotar por 140-105 a los Hornets de Charlotte
Jayson Tatum anotó 35 puntos, Marcus Smart sumó 22 unidades y un máximo de carrera de 15 asistencias y los Celtics de Boston tomaron ventaja de 27 tantos en el primer periodo para derrotar el lunes por 140-105 a los Hornets de Charlotte.
Se trató de su novena victoria consecutiva en casa y la 13ma en 14 duelos para los reinantes campeones de la Conferencia Este y que tienen la mejor marca de la NBA.
Malcolm Brogdon firmó 21 tantos, seis asistencias y cinco rebotes, mientras que Derrick White tuvo 15 puntos y seis asistencias. Blake Griffin tuvo un máximo de campaña de nueve unidades por Boston.
Jalen McDaniels anotó 24 puntos y Kelly Oubre Jr. tuvo 22 por los Hornets que han perdido 12 de 15 duelos.
BUEN INICIO
Los Celtics aseguraron la victoria en el primer periodo.
Estaban arriba 19-12 cuando Boston embocó 24 de los siguientes 28 puntos con seis triples consecutivos.
Tatum firmó 16 puntos en el periodo, Smart 10 unidades y ocho asistencias y Brogdon 10. Boston acertó el 73% de sus tiros de campo, incluyendo 10 de 15 triples.
Charlotte falló todos sus intentos de tres en el periodo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.