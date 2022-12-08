Con triple-doble de Morant, Grizzlies superan al Thunder
Ja Morant firma su segundo triple-doble de la temporada y el séptimo de su carrera con 26 puntos, 13 rebotes y 11 asistencias y los Grizzlies de Memphis superan por 123-102 al Thunder de Oklahoma City
Ja Morant sumó 26 unidades, 13 rebotes y 11 asistencias y con una ráfaga de puntos en la segunda mitad los Grizzlies de Memphis superaron el miércoles por 123-102 al Thunder de Oklahoma City.
Se trató del segundo triple-doble de Morant en la temporada y el séptimo de su carrera, además de que sus 13 tablas empataron su máximo de carrera. Dillon Brooks agregó 24 puntos y Brandon Clarke terminó con 17 tantos y los Grizzlies ganaron por cuarta ocasión consecutiva, su máximo racha de la temporada.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lideró al Thunder con 26 tantos, pero atinó apenas 4 de 14 tiros de campo y uno de 4 triples. Tre Mann tuvo 12 puntos por Oklahoma City que vio terminada su racha de tres triunfos.
Memphis amplió su ventaja en la segunda mitad, superando por 66-50 al Thunder, incluyendo un cuarto periodo de 29-15.
Oklahoma City batalló en la pintura en la primera mitad, pero contó con suficiente tiros libres y triples para mantenerse en el juego. Mientras que Memphis anotó sólo uno de 10 intentos de tres en los primeros dos periodos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.