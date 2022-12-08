Con triple-doble de Morant, Grizzlies superan al Thunder

Ja Morant firma su segundo triple-doble de la temporada y el séptimo de su carrera con 26 puntos, 13 rebotes y 11 asistencias y los Grizzlies de Memphis superan por 123-102 al Thunder de Oklahoma City

AP Noticias
jueves 08 diciembre 2022 04:21
THUNDER-GRIZZLIES
(AP)

Ja Morant sumó 26 unidades, 13 rebotes y 11 asistencias y con una ráfaga de puntos en la segunda mitad los Grizzlies de Memphis superaron el miércoles por 123-102 al Thunder de Oklahoma City.

Se trató del segundo triple-doble de Morant en la temporada y el séptimo de su carrera, además de que sus 13 tablas empataron su máximo de carrera. Dillon Brooks agregó 24 puntos y Brandon Clarke terminó con 17 tantos y los Grizzlies ganaron por cuarta ocasión consecutiva, su máximo racha de la temporada.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lideró al Thunder con 26 tantos, pero atinó apenas 4 de 14 tiros de campo y uno de 4 triples. Tre Mann tuvo 12 puntos por Oklahoma City que vio terminada su racha de tres triunfos.

Memphis amplió su ventaja en la segunda mitad, superando por 66-50 al Thunder, incluyendo un cuarto periodo de 29-15.

Oklahoma City batalló en la pintura en la primera mitad, pero contó con suficiente tiros libres y triples para mantenerse en el juego. Mientras que Memphis anotó sólo uno de 10 intentos de tres en los primeros dos periodos.

