Con triple de Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder vence a Wizards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conecta un triple a 1,1 segundos del final y empata su máximo de carrera de 42 puntos para que el Thunder de Oklahoma City venciera por 121-120 a los Wizards de Washington
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conectó un triple a 1,1 segundos del final y empató su máximo de carrera de 42 puntos para que el Thunder de Oklahoma City venciera el miércoles por 121-120 a los Wizards de Washington.
Alexander sumó 30 unidades en la segunda mitad, anotando nueve de sus 10 tiros de campo en el último periodo.
Kristaps Porzingis encestó 27 puntos por Washington, que vio terminada su racha de cuatro victorias.
Bradley Beal, que le dio la ventaja 120-118 a los Wizards con un tiro a la distancia a 6,1 segundos del final, terminó con 25 tantos. Beal regresó tras perderse cinco encuentro, tres en los protocolos de salubridad de la NBA y dos por descanso.
Luguentz Dort contribuyó con 16 puntos para Oklahoma City. Kyle Kuzma añadió 18 tantos, 10 rebotes y nueve asistencias para Washington.
