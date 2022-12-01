Con 49 puntos de Tatum, Celtics superan al Heat por 134-121

Jayson Tatum encesta ocho triples y un máximo de temporada de 49 puntos y los Celtics de Boston se sostienen para vencer al Heat de Miami por 134-121

AP Noticias
jueves 01 diciembre 2022 03:18
HEAT-CELTICS
HEAT-CELTICS
(AP)

Jayson Tatum encestó ocho triples y un máximo de temporada de 49 puntos y los Celtics de Boston se sostuvieron para vencer a un encendido Heat de Miami el miércoles por 134-121.

Fue el tercer juego esta temporada en el que Tatum tuvo al menos 40 unidades para seguir en la cima ofensivamente y argumentando para ser considerado MVP en su sexta temporada en la NBA.

Boston, que encestó el 55% (46 de 83) tiros de campo ha ganado cinco encuentros seguidos y 14 de los últimos 15.

Tatum anotó los primeros seis puntos de los Celtics y tenía 41 después de tres periodos con un repertorio ofensivo completo, anotando desde fuera y cortando a la canasta. Terminó anotando 15 de 25 tiros de campo y 8 de 12 triples, así como 11 de 12 tiros libres. Además recuperó 11 rebotes.

Jaylen Brown terminó con 26 tantos tras perderse un partido por una rigidez en el cuello. Malcolm Brogdon aporto 21, incluyendo cinco de los 22 triples de Boston.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in