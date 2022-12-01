Con 49 puntos de Tatum, Celtics superan al Heat por 134-121
Jayson Tatum encesta ocho triples y un máximo de temporada de 49 puntos y los Celtics de Boston se sostienen para vencer al Heat de Miami por 134-121
Jayson Tatum encestó ocho triples y un máximo de temporada de 49 puntos y los Celtics de Boston se sostuvieron para vencer a un encendido Heat de Miami el miércoles por 134-121.
Fue el tercer juego esta temporada en el que Tatum tuvo al menos 40 unidades para seguir en la cima ofensivamente y argumentando para ser considerado MVP en su sexta temporada en la NBA.
Boston, que encestó el 55% (46 de 83) tiros de campo ha ganado cinco encuentros seguidos y 14 de los últimos 15.
Tatum anotó los primeros seis puntos de los Celtics y tenía 41 después de tres periodos con un repertorio ofensivo completo, anotando desde fuera y cortando a la canasta. Terminó anotando 15 de 25 tiros de campo y 8 de 12 triples, así como 11 de 12 tiros libres. Además recuperó 11 rebotes.
Jaylen Brown terminó con 26 tantos tras perderse un partido por una rigidez en el cuello. Malcolm Brogdon aporto 21, incluyendo cinco de los 22 triples de Boston.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.