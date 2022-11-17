Con 32 puntos de Anunoby, Raptors vencen al Heat 112-104
O.G. Anunoby logró la mayor cantidad de puntos en su temporada con 32 e igualó su mejor registro de rebotes con 10 y los Raptors de Toronto usaron una racha de 21-0 en el tercer periodo para derrotar 112-104 a Miami el miércoles por la noche, para poner fin a la racha de tres triunfos del Heat.
Fred VanVleet regresó de una enfermedad para conseguir 23 unidades y ayudar así a Toronto a extender su racha ganadora como local a cuatro victorias. Los Raptors tienen marca de 6-1 como local en la campaña.
Scottie Barnes añadió 19 unidades, Chris Boucher aportó 15 y Thad Young 12. Anunoby atinó 13 de 18 disparos, igualando el mejor registro de su carrera en tiros de campo.
Max Strus, de Miami, consiguió 20 puntos y Kyle Lowry 19 en contra de su exequipo. Gabe Vincent aportó 16 unidades, Caleb Martin 14, Jimmy Butler y Nikola Jovic, cada uno, aportó 11.
Butler embocó 4 de 8, empatando su menor cantidad de intentos de tiros de campo de la temporada. Falló una bandeja que hubiera empatado el partido a 100 con 4:41 por jugar y Barnes anotó en el otro costado para poner al frente a Toronto por cuatro.
