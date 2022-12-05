Celtics ganan y ponen fin a racha de 4 victorias de los Nets

Los Celtics de Boston ponen fin a la racha de cuatro victorias de los Nets de Brooklyn con el triunfo 103-92

AP Noticias
lunes 05 diciembre 2022 01:44
CELTICS-NETS
(AP)

Jaylen Brown sumó 34 puntos y 10 rebotes, Jayson Tatum agregó 29 unidades y 11 tablas y los Celtics de Boston pusieron fin a la racha de cuatro victorias de los Nets de Brooklyn con el triunfo 103-92 el domingo.

Brown puso en marcha la victoria de Boston con 20 tantos en el primer periodo y gracias a la defensa los Celtics cerraron el duelo en el cuarto periodo en el que fue el primer enfrentamiento ante los Nets desde que los vencieron por barrida en la primera ronda de la postemporada.

Kevin Durant firmó 31 puntos por los Nets, pero perdió ocho balones. Kyrie Irving agregó 18 tantos y ocho asistencias, pero anotó sólo 7 de 21 tiros de campo.

Los Celtics no contaron con Marcus Smart, ganador del premio al Mejor Defensivo del Año, debido a un golpe en la cadera izquierda, pero tuvieron suficientes defensas para frenar cualquier intento de regreso de los Nets.

Boston se recuperó de la derrota en tiempo extra del viernes ante Miami y con lo que llegó a su fin su racha de cinco victorias.

