Francia, Portugal y España: los incendios no dan tregua mientras la ola de calor continúa
Francia, España y Portugal: los bomberos combaten contra varios focos de fuegos forestales incontrolados con calor y vientos variables en intensidad y dirección. Las fuerzas de protección civil francesas han realizado más de 3.500 evacuaciones. Los pasajeros de este tren Madrid-Ferrol se quedaron parados junto a las llamas unos instantes en la provincia española de Zamora con fuego a ambos lados de la vía. España informó de la segunda víctima mortal en dos días: el cuerpo de un ganadero de 69 años fue encontrado en la misma zona montañosa donde un bombero murió al quedar atrapado por las llamas en Zamora.
