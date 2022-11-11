Butler anota 35; Heat vence a Hornets en alargue
Jimmy Butler logra 35 puntos por el Heat de Miami, que desperdicia una ventaja de 15 puntos pero reacciona para imponerse 117-112 sobre los Hornets de Charlotte, quienes sufren su séptima derrota consecutiva
Jimmy Butler logró 35 puntos por el Heat de Miami, que desperdició una ventaja de 15 tantos pero reaccionó para imponerse el jueves 117-112 sobre los Hornets de Charlotte, quienes sufrieron su séptima derrota consecutiva.
Butler sumó también 10 rebotes y ocho asistencias. Bam Adebayo anotó 18 tantos y atrapó 14 balones ante los tableros, mientras que Max Strus y Gabe Vincent consiguieron 12 unidades cada uno por Miami.
Kelly Oubre Jr. sumó 29 puntos por Charlotte, que contó también con aportes de 22 unidades de Terry Rozier y 16 de Jaden McDaniels
Butler anotó los últimos ocho puntos del Heat en el tiempo regular y Miami jugó su sexto encuentro consecutivo decidido por una diferencia de un solo dígito. Se trata de la mayor racha de ese tipo por parte del club desde que hilvanó ocho en enero de 2020.
El Heat consiguió 30 puntos a partir de balones perdidos, contra 10 de Charlotte.
