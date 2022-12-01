Ben White deja a la selección inglesa y vuelve a casa
El defensa inglés Ben White deja a la selección y se regresa a casa de la Copa Mundial por motivos personales
El defensa inglés Ben White se regresó a casa de la Copa Mundial por motivos personales, informó el miércoles la Asociación de Fútbol.
La FA no dio una razón de la partida de White. No se espera que el central del Arsenal se reincorpore al equipo del Gareth Southgate en Qatar tras abandonar el centro de entrenamiento en Al Wakrah.
“Pedimos que se respete la privacidad del jugador en este momento”, indicó la FA en un comunicado.
White, de 25 años, no disputó los primeros dos encuentros de Inglaterra en la fase de grupos ante Irán y Estados Unidos y estuvo ausente del último duelo del Grupo B ante Gales,.
Inglaterra enfrentará a Senegal el domingo en los octavos de final.
